It has been a largely unconventional campaign for Hartlepool United, and Pools again proved they aren't afraid to think outside the box - for better or worse - following the appointments of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton to the management team.

From the bizarre decision not to offer Kevin Phillips a new contract, to the focus on signing players with links to the local area, to the unique pre-season game against FC Hartlepool and, of course, the outspoken Darren Sarll, Pools have tried to do things differently of late.

While a lot of their ideas haven't worked out - indeed, replacing Phillips with Sarll now looks to have been a calamitous mistake - when it comes to the new coaching group, Pools might have struck on something more successful.

Sifting through long lists of potential managerial candidates, it seemed as though supporters were keen to avoid an old-timer or a lower league journeyman, with the likes of Neal Ardley and Paul Simpson dismissed out of hand among most supporters.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, head coach Anthony Limbrick and first team coach Gavin Skelton are bidding to propel Pools up the National League table.

There's more than a hint of irony, then, that Pools have opted to stick with Lennie Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, as manager until the end of the season.

Lawrence, whose first managerial role was a staggering 46 years ago, is now by far the National League's oldest boss, surpassing Maidenhead's Alan Devonshire, who is 68.

Yet, the veteran, who has taken charge of more than 1,000 matches throughout his long and distinguished career, now has some young blood around him in the form of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

Limbrick, the club's new head coach and presumed successor to Lawrence, was still five years from being born when his new boss took over as caretaker manager of Plymouth in 1978.

The 41-year-old arrives from Peterborough, where he worked in their highly regarded youth system, and has an interesting CV that includes spells in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, a brief stint with England under-17s, as well as time in charge of Woking, TNS, where he won the Cymru Premier, and Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

Skelton, who has been appointed first team coach, is a couple of years older than Limbrick but was still in nappies when Lawrence was appointed as manager of Middlesbrough.

Born in Carlisle, he spent much of his playing career in Scotland and made more than 200 appearances for Gretna, helping them qualify for the UEFA Cup.

He had a brief spell as player-manager of Queen of the South and two seperate spells in charge of Workington, although his second stint lasted less than a week as he resigned six days after his appointment.

Skelton took on the role as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, spending five seasons at Brunton Park and working under Paul Simpson as the Cumbrians won promotion to League One.

So, while the dugout might be a tight squeeze for the foreseeable - former assistant manager Carl Dickinson is remaining at the club to focus on strength and conditioning, while Nicky Featherstone is continuing in his player-coach role - Pools look to have assembled a coaching group with an interesting mix of experience and backgrounds.

Of course, too many cooks can spoil the broth and it remains to be seen exactly how the dynamic will work as a resurgent Pools look to mount a play-off challenge.

As manager, Lennie Lawrence will be both figurehead and, to a greater or lesser degree, responsible for things like tactics and team selection.

Since taking over as caretaker, Lawrence has led Pools to an impressive five points from three games, changed the shape and "pressing philosophy" and looks to have given the considerable attacking talent at his disposal more freedom to express themselves.

Given his incomparable experience and long list of contacts, it seems likely Lawrence will continue to have a hand in what goes on behind the scenes as well.

Other than helping Pools get results, perhaps his most important role will be as a mentor to Limbrick and Skelton.

The general sense is that Limbrick is being lined up to step up and replace Lawrence at the end of the season, and that doesn't feel far wide of the mark.

Having been a manager before, the Australian-born Limbrick is, presumably, eager to return to the hotseat and a spell working alongside Lawrence and getting to grips with the unique footballing environment in the North East should do him no harm.

In the meantime, expect him to take a hands-on approach as Pools look to propel themselves up the National League table.

Limbrick arrives with a reputation for playing attractive football and it is understood he will lead the majority of the training sessions, with Skelton assisting and Lawrence overseeing proceedings.

So, while Lawrence might still be leading the way, the coaching trio should represent a collective effort with at least one eye on the future.

For now, Pools will look to keep in touch with the National League's top seven ahead of a testing run of fixtures that begins with Saturday's trip to leaders York.

Lawrence becomes the 16th man to take permanent charge of Pools in the last decade - when he was born, the legendary Fred Westgarth, who was four years into the role, was just the 10th man ever to have managed the club. With Limbrick and Skelton now both in the building, expect the next appointment to come from within.