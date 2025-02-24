Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Pools are in talks to extend Reyes Cleary's loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The winger, who arrived on an initial short-term loan deal from the Championship side last month, has proved to be an inspired signing. Despite a difficult run of results for Pools, the 20-year-old has impressed on the left flank, operating as both a winger and wing-back. Cleary, who spent the first part of the season on loan at League Two leaders Walsall, has scored once in eight appearances for Pools, catching the eye with his pace, power and willingness to take on his man.

Cleary, who is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer, remains highly thought of in the West Midlands and is hoping to do enough to earn a new deal with the Baggies. He's certainly impressed at Pools, even if he wasn't at his best during Saturday's defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot, when he missed a big chance to double his side's lead five minutes into the second half and was substituted just before the hour. While Cleary, who hit the woodwork three times in his first three Pools appearances, might need to work on his finishing, the young winger looks to have a lot of the attributes needed to establish himself at a higher level. And with the clock ticking down on his current deal at the Prestige Group Stadium, Limbrick admits Pools are working hard to keep him in the North East for a while longer.

"We've been speaking to West Brom and the player about that," he said.

"He really likes it here and we'd love him to stay, that would be a great option for us. I'm sure there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

"He's done really well. I thought he found it hard today (Saturday). He's played a lot of games in a small amount of time, we didn't necessarily want to take him off but he was struggling a little bit with a bit of cold and flu. He wasn't his normal, sharp self and I think that probably showed, it caught up with him a little bit today."