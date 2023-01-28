Hartlepool United are interested in Solihull Moors striker Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hartlepool manager Keith Curle confirmed to The Mail the club have held discussions with the former Rangers man, having met the asking price of the National League club, but face competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Solihull recently brought in Darlington striker Mark Beck which could suggest an exit for Dallas is on the cards before the transfer deadline - with Grimsby also believed to be in negotiations with the 23-year-old.

Dallas featured in Solihull’s 3-0 win over Dorking Wanderers, scoring twice to take his tally to the season to 12 - including one against Hartlepool in the FA Cup first round tie back in November.

Curle has made no secret about the club seeking further attacking reinforcements having recently missed out on Bristol Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, after he completed a move to Tranmere Rovers.

“He’s a player who is on the radar, a player we have spoken to,” said Curle.

“He’s a player with quality that has got a price that Solihull require. We’ve matched the asking price but we know we’re in a bidding war with other teams. That’s the life of League Two.

“If I don't get what I want, I'll find another one. I know this division, I know what we need and the areas we need to improve.