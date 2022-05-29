Pools have been without a manager since the beginning of the month after Graeme Lee was relieved of his duties less than 48 hours ahead of the final game of the League Two season against Colchester United.

Lee had been in charge since December after replacing Dave Challinor who left to join Stockport County in the National League and despite securing Pools’ Football League status was dismissed following a poor run of form to end the season.

And Pools supporters have had to remain patient as the club looks to narrow down its search for a replacement including suffering two setbacks recently when Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rebuffed Pools in their approach to remain at the Scottish Championship club and Halifax Town boss Pete Wild was appointed the new manager of Barrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United are in the latter stages of their appointment process for a new manager. Picture by FRANK REID

Both Hartley and Wild had been targets for Pools who have had to reassess what has been described as an ‘exciting shortlist’ by the club.

Following Hartley’s decision to remain with Cove Rangers, Pools announced they are hopeful of an announcement in the near future and chief operating officer Hobin has re-emphasised that by saying the club are keen to appoint the right manager.

“I know many supporters understandably are wanting us to announce our next manager, but I would like to inform everyone we are now in the latter stages of a meticulous process and we are taking the necessary time to ensure we make the correct decision that the chairman and the board are confident will be the right manager to take the club forward,” explained Hobin.

“To that end, I would like to reassure supporters that since the departure of Graeme Lee, we have been extremely busy ensuring that everything is in place for the new manager to hit the ground running upon his appointment.”