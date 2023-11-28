Hartlepool United injury report - who is missing from John Askey's side and why
Injuries – they’ve never been far away for Hartlepool United this season and still they continue to trouble John Askey’s squad.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
They derailed a promising start to the season when Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini were given initial season-ending issues and they now persist as Hartlepool struggle for form.
The weekend defeat to Bromley saw Emmanuel Onariase miss out through an untimely illness – an absence boss Askey felt hit his side hard before midfielder Tom Crawford was forced off on the stroke of half-time. Askey has lamented the frequency with which Hartlepool have been hit by significant injuries this season, having also had to make do without midfield duo Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace for two months of the campaign.
But as we reach the halfway point of the season, Pools still have a number of problems persisting – particularly in defence.
And here, The Mail runs through Hartlepool’s injury report.
1. Charlie Seaman
The Doncaster Rovers loanee has perhaps gone under the radar in terms of his absence of late having made just three appearances over the course of the last two months. The 24-year-old joined, it seemed, as Jamie Sterry's replacement after the defender took his spot in the Doncaster side following his Hartlepool exit. And it was the perfect start for the wing-back who started Pools' first 13 consecutive games to begin the season, with two wonderful goals against Maidenhead United and Southend United impressing supporters. Like his team-mates, Seaman suffered with a slight drop in form in September before finding himself out of Askey's starting line-up for the first time at Boreham Wood. Seaman's last appearance came in the defeat at Halifax where he was brought off in the closing stages having been dealing with a stomach problem which continues to trouble him. It's understood Seaman was advised to take a couple of weeks out before his return to training which came last week. First team coach Antony Sweeney revealed Seaman was still building up to completing a full training session ahead of the defeat to Bromley but that should mean he is available for selection once more in the near future.
And that will be a boost for Askey who will be without another loan defender in Hendrie until the New Year. The Bradford City man arrived for his third spell with the club late in the summer and has featured as both the right-sided centre-back and the right wing-back before suffering a thigh injury in the defeat to Rochdale. Hendrie re-aggravated an injury picked up last year with the Bantams when assisting Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's goal which is set to see him ruled out until 2024.
Lacey is another defensive casualty after what was described as a 'surprisingly bad' injury picked up in the defeat at Halifax. The 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury which is set to keep him out until the New Year as well with Askey suggesting up to 10 weeks. "We're having no luck with injuries, especially defenders," he said. "I think that's been the case for over a year now that centre-backs have been dropping down like flies. Which is very unusual at a football club." Lacey has struggled with injury since joining the club after missing half of last season with a shoulder injury.
Onariase proved to be a big miss for Hartlepool in their defeat to Bromley when dropping out with illness. The centre-back has effectively been Askey's number one choice in the heart of defence having started all but two games prior to the weekend defeat. The former West Ham United academy defender is likely to be available for Pools' trip to Fylde.