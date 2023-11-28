1 . Charlie Seaman

The Doncaster Rovers loanee has perhaps gone under the radar in terms of his absence of late having made just three appearances over the course of the last two months. The 24-year-old joined, it seemed, as Jamie Sterry’s replacement after the defender took his spot in the Doncaster side following his Hartlepool exit. And it was the perfect start for the wing-back who started Pools’ first 13 consecutive games to begin the season, with two wonderful goals against Maidenhead United and Southend United impressing supporters. Like his team-mates, Seaman suffered with a slight drop in form in September before finding himself out of Askey’s starting line-up for the first time at Boreham Wood. Seaman’s last appearance came in the defeat at Halifax where he was brought off in the closing stages having been dealing with a stomach problem which continues to trouble him. It’s understood Seaman was advised to take a couple of weeks out before his return to training which came last week. First team coach Antony Sweeney revealed Seaman was still building up to completing a full training session ahead of the defeat to Bromley but that should mean he is available for selection once more in the near future. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid