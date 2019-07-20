Hartlepool United injury update as Josh Hawkes set for a spell on the sidelines
Craig Hignett confirmed that Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Hawkes could miss ‘three or four weeks’ after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win over Sheffield United under-23s.
The 20-year-old was a late substitute in the 4-2 victory at the Super 6 Stadium and was seen receiving treatment following the full-time whistle.
Following the match, Hignett said: “It’s disappointing news with Josh Hawkes, it’s one of them where he’s just tried to sprint and he pulls his hamstring.
“Unfortunately it looks like he’s going to be out for three or four weeks which is a blow for us so we’ll be disappointed to be missing him.”
The news comes after winger Luke Molyneux’s injury at York City on Wednesday which looks set to see him face a spell out of the team.
There was more positive injury news for Pools as Luke Williams made a goalscoring return after almost a year on the sidelines.