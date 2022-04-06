Morris missed Saturday’s defeat at home to Salford City having only returned to the side a week previous at Northampton Town.

Morris completed just over 60 minutes against the Cobblers before playing the majority of the home draw with Mansfield Town three days later.

The Burton Albion man made an impressive start to his Pools career after joining on-loan from the Brewers in January before suffering an injury in the draw with Sutton United in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's loan midfielder Bryn Morris could be in contention for a return against Forest Green Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Morris was out of action for seven games before returning at Sixfields but Lee has suggested the 26-year-old is still struggling with the injury, owing to its nature, and that he may have to manage the midfielder for the rest of the season.

But the Pools boss is hopeful the time off will allow Morris to make a return at the New Lawn Stadium this weekend.

“Bryn is a bit of an experiment. It's there, so he feels the pain,” said Lee.

“It’s bone bruising so it's swollen and he feels the pain when he’s playing so it’s always on his mind.

Joe Grey was brought off early in the second half of Hartlepool United's defeat to Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think sometimes you can get away with it and get through the game and you could see in some of the last few games he’s played it’s affecting him a little bit.

“So we’re trying four days off it to see if it settles then hopefully he’ll come into the team against Forest Green.

“If he reacts well being off his feet then we know how we can manage it going from now until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile Lee also provided an update on striker Luke Molyneux as well as Joe Grey who was brought off early in the second half against Salford with a knock.

“Luke, we all saw Luke’s one. He’s got a swollen shin. Hopefully it will settle this week,” said Lee.

“Joe said he was very heavy legged. He took a whack which seemed to affect him a little bit.

“He’s another one, he’s 18-years-old and has played a lot of football games.