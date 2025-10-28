The interim Pools boss, who looks to be the favourite to land the manager's job on a permanent basis, is hoping a weekend without a game will be "a brilliant opportunity" to work on things as he looks to get his new ideas across. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Unlike many of their National League rivals, Pools will not be in FA Cup action at the weekend after they were dumped out at the fourth qualifying round stage for the third year in a row, losing to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity earlier this month. It goes without saying that Pools would, of course, prefer to be in FA Cup action on Saturday but a weekend's break should give Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and has been in interim charge since the sacking of Simon Grayson after just 15 games, a chance to continue to get his ideas across. What's more, Pools will be hoping to have influential frontman Alex Reid, who has missed the last seven matches with a hamstring injury, back in contention when they return to action while the break might also give owner Raj Singh the time to appoint a 14th permanent manager of his controversial tenure, with Featherstone the strong favourite to land the role.

Certainly, Pools will be looking to make the most of an extended period to prepare for the visit of strugglers Morecambe, who are second bottom in the National League, on Tuesday, November 4. The Shrimps have had a remarkable campaign so far following one of the most dramatic periods in the club's history as the Lancashire side were pushed to the brink of extinction following the ruinous mishandling of an already precarious situation by former owner Jason Whittingham. Indeed, Morecambe were at one stage suspended from the National League and all of their opening three matches were postponed before Sikh-led sports investment company Panjab Warriors, who had long retained an interest in the purchase of the club, managed to force through a takeover in the nick of time.

One of the new owners first acts was to replace popular manager Derek Adams with the little known Ashvir Singh Johal, who became the first Sikh to take charge of a professional club in England. Singh Johal, who at 30 is the youngest manager in England's top five divisions, arrived with no managerial experience but an interesting coaching background having spent time at the likes of Leicester, Wigan, Italian side Como and Notts County. Certainly, Singh Johal and the new owners inherited a hugely challenging situation, with the Shrimps squad needing to be rebuilt from scratch ahead of their first game of the season against Altrincham. Remarkably, despite almost the entire squad having been assembled in the few days prior to their curtain raiser, Morecambe made a winning start to their new era as Daniel Ogwuru's 90th minute strike secured three points on a momentous day for the club.

However, it's fair to say there have been a few teething problems since then, not least Morecambe's defensive record, which is by some distance the leakiest in the National League. The Shrimps have conceded a remarkable 41 goals in their first 15 games, six more than fellow strugglers Aldershot, who have the next worst defensive record, 34 more than league leaders Rochdale and 28 more than Pools. Yet Morecambe fans will be hoping that recent weeks, when the Shrimps have seemed to tighten things up at the back somewhat, is a sign that they are heading in the right direction. Having initially refused to disavow his total commitment to attacking, possession-based play - Singh Johal, somewhat optimistically, claimed his side would be among the best footballing teams in the country within three months of Morecambe's return to action - the new boss seems to have softened his stance somewhat. Even so, it appears the Shrimps are still searching for the right balance, with last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh leaving them two points from safety in the National League relegation zone.

For Pools, then, next week's game provides a good opportunity to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since August. Having closed the gap between themselves and the play-off places to five points, Pools, who are 10th, will be hoping that Saturday's much-needed win over Solihull Moors will provide them with a platform as they look to re-energise their promotion push.

"I think it's a brilliant opportunity to get the lads in and working on a lot of the things that we want to do moving forward," Featherstone told the official club website when asked about their upcoming weekend off.

"I think it's an opportunity to work some of the lads that haven't played many games in previous weeks, so I think it's quite positive that we've got a bit of a break now. There are loads of opportunities to work on a lot of things."