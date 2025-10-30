The 77-year-old has worked in various roles at Pools since 2022 and spent a spell in charge of the team last season following the sacking of Darren Sarll. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has been discussing the "invaluable" influence of Lennie Lawrence.

Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance-maker of all-time and has spent more than a decade at Victoria Park, has been in temporary charge of Pools since the sacking of Simon Grayson just 15 games into his tenure earlier this month. After a nightmarish start as Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in Featherstone's first game at the helm, there have been some positive signs as the hunt for a permanent manager goes on.

Having questioned the squad's ability to recover from setbacks, even suggesting Pools were "a fragile group", Featherstone saw his side twice come from behind to draw 3-3 with Sutton while the interim boss oversaw a much-needed 2-0 win over Solihull Moors on Saturday, ending a miserable run of six games without a victory. While it's clear that Pools still have a lot of work to do and recent performances have been more battling than breathtaking, there are signs things are beginning to head in the right direction following an extremely challenging few weeks.

Having steered Pools to four points from two National League games, Featherstone now appears to be the front-runner to land the manager's job on a permanent basis. The 37-year-old took his first steps into coaching in the summer of 2024 when he took on a new role as part of then-manager Darren Sarll's staff, although he ended up spending most of last season as an integral part of the playing squad as Pools lurched from on crisis to another, both on and off the pitch.

This season, however, has been different for Featherstone, whose coaching badges were funded by controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh. While the midfielder remains a member of the playing squad, he has made just one substitute appearance and has spent most of his time in a more hands-on coaching role. Having previously seemed reluctant to discuss the possibility of becoming the next Pools boss, Featherstone appears to have warmed to the task since Grayson's dismissal and is understood to be one of a handful of names under consideration.

Last week, the Hartlepool Mail revealed that former Pools skipper Peter Hartley, who made 188 appearances at Victoria Park across two separate spells, and first team coach Elliot Dickman, who only joined the coaching staff this month following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald, are also in the running to succeed Grayson. With a weekend off followed by what looks to be a winnable run of matches, Pools, who are just five points outside the National League play-off places, are likely keen to get a permanent appointment in place sooner rather than later.

Whoever is handed the job on a full-time basis will be able to call on the help and guidance of Lennie Lawrence. The veteran, who is one of a select group of managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 career games throughout a long and distinguished career that saw him spend almost a decade at Charlton and lead Middlesbrough to the Premier League, has worked in various roles at Pools since 2022. The 77-year-old was appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Darren Sarll in October 2024 and had a stint as permanent boss last season before stepping down in favour of Anthony Limbrick in February. Since then, Lawrence has returned to an advisory role and Featherstone revealed he's been leaning on the veteran since taking interim charge.

"Lennie's been great to me ever since I came back," he told The Red Radio.

"It hasn't just been the last couple of weeks that I've leaned on him, I've leaned on him throughout his time here. He's there, I want him there, but ultimately it will be me and Elliot (Dickman) and the staff that make the decisions.

"Like I've said time and time again about Lennie, his experience is invaluable. For me to have someone like him to reach out to is invaluable for me as well."