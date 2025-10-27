The interim Pools boss hailed his side's togetherness after they produced a battling performance to end a run of six games without a win by beating Solihull Moors on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone hailed his side's togetherness after Pools ended a miserable run of six matches without a win by beating Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Having started the season so well, picking up 10 points from the first 12 available this term, Pools have endured a challenging couple of months on and off the pitch, winning just one of their last 13 games prior to Saturday's much-needed victory. There were growing fears that Pools, who closed the gap between themselves and the play-off places to five points, were at risk of losing all hope of a promotion push this season, while the poor recent run of results cost manager Simon Grayson his job earlier this month.

Certainly, there have been some green shoots of recovery under Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and has been in temporary charge since Grayson's departure. Following a nightmarish start to life in the dugout as Featherstone's side were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Gainsborough Trinity, Pools have picked up four points from Featherstone's first two National League games at the helm. While performances have been more battling than brilliant, there have been some much-needed positive signs of late and Featherstone would appear to be in pole position to be appointed the next permanent Pools boss.

Especially pleasing for Featherstone has been his side's recent show of character, togetherness and unity. After their humbling FA Cup exit at the hands of lower league opposition led Featherstone to brand Pools a "fragile group", the squad look to have made progress when it comes to dealing with setbacks and came from behind twice during their 3-3 draw with Sutton, just the third point they've picked up from a losing position all season.

The fact that Saturday's game, a poignant one for Pools as they remembered former midfielder Michael Maidens, who was tragically killed in a car crash aged just 20 in 2007, wasn't a classic won't have mattered much to Featherstone and his side. Pools went ahead after 16 minutes when in-form Vadaine Oliver, who scored his fourth goal in his last five National League appearances, produced a superb moment of invention to flick Luke Charman's cross around a Solihull defender and beyond veteran goalkeeper Laurie Walker. Moors, who came into the game having won both of their last two matches under new boss Chris Millington, fashioned a couple of decent chances in a bid to get back into the contest but were denied by the impressive George Evans, who kept his first clean sheet since signing on loan from Millwall, before substitute Matty Daly made sure of the three points with his first goal since sealing a permanent return to Victoria Park in the summer.

"It was a much-needed win," Featherstone told the official Pools club website.

"I'm buzzing for everyone involved with the football club, they really needed that; the fans, the players, me, the owner, everyone really needed that today. I'm just buzzing with the manner in which we went about it.

"In terms of performance in possession, we've got miles more in the locker than that. We had to win a different way; the conditions didn't help, it was windy and the pitch was slow. We found a different way of winning, and that was as pleasing as anything. To get a clean sheet after conceding six goals in the first two games that I've been here for was massive for the players and for me. I'm really pleased with the win and I'm delighted for everyone associated with the football club.

"In the second half especially, I think you can see how together the lads are. Solihull tested us, they had opportunities and we rode our luck a little bit at times; that's what you have to do sometimes to win games of football. Take away that little bit of luck, I think we showed a real desire and an attitude to keep the ball out of the net, and we've probably gone away from that a little bit recently. That was really pleasing."