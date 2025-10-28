The interim Pools boss remained tight-lipped about the possibility of becoming the next permanent manager after leading his side to four points from their last two National League games. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone refused to be drawn on whether or not he is interested in becoming the next permanent Pools boss.

The 37-year-old, who has spent more than a decade at Victoria Park and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time, looks to be the leading contender to be appointed as Simon Grayson's permanent successor after steering Pools to four points from their last two National League matches.

Featherstone, who remains a member of the playing squad but has made just one substitute appearance so far this season, has been in temporary charge since the sudden sacking of Grayson after just 15 matches earlier this month. Having endured a nightmarish start to life in the dugout as Pools were knocked out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying stage by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, Featherstone has steaded the ship and overseen a 3-3 draw with Sutton followed by a much-needed 2-0 win over Solihull Moors at the weekend, ending a miserable run of six matches without a victory.

Last week, the Hartlepool Mail revealed that Featherstone, whose coaching badges were paid for by controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh, was one of three leading contenders to become the next permanent Pools boss. Former Pools skipper Peter Hartley, who made 188 appearances at Victoria Park across two separate spells and has spent the last year coaching at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, and Elliot Dickman, who joined the Pools coaching staff earlier this month following the departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald, are also understood to be in the running for the vacant manager's job.

Whoever takes charge on a permanent basis is set to face a number of considerable challenges. Ongoing off-field issues and growing discontent at the divisive Singh's running of the club - already dwindling attendances are set to suffer another blow ahead of a boycott by some fans planned for next week's visit of Morecambe - means that the next Pools manager will have more than just tactics and team selection to consider.

Singh, of course, is not renowned for his patience when it comes to hiring and firing managers and is on the hunt for his 14th permanent appointment since he took charge of the club in 2018. Of the previous 13, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor, who was at the helm between 2019 and 2021, has lasted more than a year in the role, while none of the last five permanent managers have survived for more than 17 games, albeit veteran Lennie Lawrence stepped down of his own accord last season. With frustration among the fanbase already at boiling point, whoever is next to brave the Pools dugout looks set to be under pressure from all sides.

Yet few are better placed to understand the various perils and pitfalls - and, perhaps, how to navigate them - than Featherstone, who celebrated his testimonial over the summer. The midfielder, who first signed for Pools in 2014, has been an almost ever-present fixture during one of the most turbulent decades in the club's history. Indeed, Featherstone has been relegated, written-off, scapegoated and even released but time and again has shown he has both the skill and strength of character to bounce back and is widely regarded as one of the club's staunchest ever servants. It seems inevitable that the former Hull, Hereford and Walsall man will manage Pools at some stage in his coaching career, although whether now is the right time remains to be seen.

Although the next Pools boss stands to inherit one of the most challenging jobs in all of English football let alone the National League, there remains a sense that this season, as disappointing as the opening few months have been, is still salvageable. Despite having only won two of their last 14 matches in all competitions, Pools remain just five points outside the play-off places and look to have a squad capable of pushing on towards the top seven.

With Pools now looking ahead to a weekend off having failed to make the first round proper of the FA Cup for the third year in a row, it would not be a surprise were the club to take advantage of a period of relative peace and quiet to confirm their next permanent manager. Whatever the case, Featherstone remained tight-lipped when asked about the job by The Red Radio following Saturday's much-needed win over Solihull.

"It's a game at a time for me," he said.

"I don't look any further than that and we'll see what happens.

"Winning games at this level is tough. For me personally, I'll never look past preparing for the next game. In terms of going on a long winning run, that is definitely not on my mind, it's about taking it one game at a time. I don't know how long I'm in this role so, for me, it's about the next day and working towards the next game. We'll see what happens for me next, I'm not sure what it is or how long I'm here."