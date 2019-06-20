Hartlepool United issue season ticket reminder as sales pass 1,200 mark
Hartlepool United season ticket sales have now passed the 1,200 mark almost seven weeks before the start of the new National League season.
With roughly 3,000 season tickets sold last term, Pools are on course to surpass that figure in time for their season opener on August 3.
The National League fixtures will be announced on July 3, just two days before Pools’ early bird season ticket offer deadline at 6pm on Friday, July 5.
Hartlepool also informed season ticket holders that they have until 6pm on Friday, June 28 to reserve their seats for the 2019-20 campaign.
Full season tickets are currently available at a reduced price of £250 for adults, £150 for concessions, £120 for under-19s, £75 for under-16s and free for under-12s when accompanied by a paying adult.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Pools boss Craig Hignett commented on the support his side have received: “The fans coming to the stadium at the end of last season was brilliant! It was so loud and vocal and we had some really good results. We won four of the last five at home so everything was on the up and it’s important to continue that.
“I think the fans were enjoying the type of football the lads were playing but they could also see the effort they were putting in and as long as they give that week in, week out this season, the fans will stick right behind them.”
Fans can purchase tickets on the club’s website and from the Super 6 Stadium on weekdays between 10am and 4pm. More information is available at hartlepoolunited.co.uk.