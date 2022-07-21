Hartlepool United issue Suit Direct Stadium update ahead of Sunderland friendly

The club has been conducting a number of improvements to the stadium throughout the summer including a seat renovation in the Teesside International Airport stand.

The newly refurbished seats have been on show in each of Pools’ two pre-season friendlies against Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers with the hope being to open the upper tier of the stand for the visit of North East neighbours Sunderland.

But a statement has said the upper tier will remain closed against the Black Cats as the club awaits an official sign off.

The Teesside International Airport stand at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“The seating is now in position and the North West Corner barriers in place,” read the statement.

"We had initially hoped to open the upper tier for our final pre-season friendly against Sunderland on Monday, July 25, however the final sign off will not be completed ahead of this fixture for reasons outside of our control.

"Therefore the UPPER TIER TIA STAND will remain closed for this fixture and will be open for the start of the season.”

The club has reminded supporters that the terracing within the stand will remain open for home fans, as well as the Simpson Millar and Longbranch Homes stands.

Pools are expecting a decent crowd for the visit of Sunderland, with the Black Cats having sold out their allocation of tickets for the fixture.