Hartlepool United joint top scorer remains a doubt for Tuesday night trip to Bradford City
Luke Molyneux sat out Hartlepool United’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City on Saturday due to a groin issue.
Pools’ number 10 – who has three goals to his name in all competitions this season – has a bruise on his inner thigh, the cause of which is unclear.
He wasn’t risked for the trip to The Peninsula Stadium over the weekend and the quick turnaround to face Bradford City at Valley Parade on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off) could come too soon for Molyneux.
But manager Dave Challinor is hopeful of the winger being available for selection as Hartlepool look to pick up their first away win of the season.
"There’s nothing more to [the injury],” Challinor told The Mail.
“It would have been a huge risk playing Mols because he trained on Friday and did a little bit. We’ll test him on Monday and put him through something more rigorous with the hope he’s available for Tuesday.
"If that’s not the case then it goes without saying, we can’t afford to lose another player, especially a forward one, for an extended period of time.
"He’s a player who is a goal threat for us and a creative threat so we need to be careful with him. Fingers crossed he’ll be fine for Tuesday.”
Pools have been through something of an injury crisis in the opening months of the season with forwards Tyler Burey and Jordan Cook both sidelined until around late November and experienced defender Gary Liddle nursing a tendonitis issue.