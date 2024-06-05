Hartlepool United land first summer signing with the capture of AFC Fylde forward Luke Charman
The 26-year-old is set to join Pools when his contract at Fylde, where he scored four goals in 27 games last season, runs out at the end of this month, subject to National League and FA approval.
Born in Durham, the versatile attacker came through the ranks at Newcastle, captaining the under-23 side.
He enjoyed a successful spell at local rivals Darlington, scoring 19 goals in 33 appearances, earning a move to Football League outfit Rochdale in January 2022, with Dale rumoured to have beaten Pools to his signature.
He had a mixed time in Greater Manchester, managing just two goals in 20 league games, half of which came from the bench, but did enough to attract the attention of the Coasters, who shelled out a club-record fee to secure his services.
Charman, who can play centrally or our wide, was a regular as Fylde were crowned National League North champions and was offered terms to keep him at Mill Farm this summer.
And the new recruit told the club website that he was thrilled to sign for Pools.
“I’m delighted to be at Pools - it seemed like the perfect fit,” he said.
“I’m pleased to be back home and having grown up around here, I know how much this club means to the fans.
“I’m excited to get started and show what I can do on the pitch.
“I’m already working hard so I can be fit and firing when we return for pre-season.”
Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll added:
“When we look at the player profile that we want to attract to Hartlepool United, Luke epitomises that model.
“Especially in forward positions, not only to aggressively attack, but to start a high defensive organisation.
“After Joe Monks and Ronnie Moore brought Luke’s name to our recruitment meetings, this was followed up with thorough due diligence.
“I was really enthused to meet him and after numerous meetings with Luke, he’s hungry and energised to be returning home and playing for Hartlepool United.
“When you consider his playing profile combined with his locality, this process couldn’t have gone any better.
“Luke’s directness and combative style matches perfectly with our model, and I believe he will become a favourite with our supporters.
“This is a good start to our summer recruitment.”
