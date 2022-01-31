Hartlepool United land loan deal for Huddersfield Town youngster to replace former Newcastle United goalkeeper
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Nicholas Bilokapic from Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season.
The 19-year-old joins Pools on-loan and concludes Graeme Lee’s month-long search for a new goalkeeper.
Pools have been in the market for a back-up option to current No1 Ben Killip following the exit of Jonathan Mitchell earlier this month after the former Newcastle United and Derby County stopper completed a move to Doncaster Rovers following the expiry of his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Lee has been close to a number of alternatives with the likes of ex-Pools and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson, and current Bradford City stopper Richard O’Donnell.
Pools have also had a number of goalkeepers on trial throughout the month as Lee has narrowed down his search to find competition for Killip.
Bilokapic featured in the Terriers’ FA Cup third round success over Burnley earlier this month and will join youngster Patrick Boyes in competing with Killip for the remainder of the season.