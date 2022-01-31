The 19-year-old joins Pools on-loan and concludes Graeme Lee’s month-long search for a new goalkeeper.

Pools have been in the market for a back-up option to current No1 Ben Killip following the exit of Jonathan Mitchell earlier this month after the former Newcastle United and Derby County stopper completed a move to Doncaster Rovers following the expiry of his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Lee has been close to a number of alternatives with the likes of ex-Pools and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson, and current Bradford City stopper Richard O’Donnell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have been searching for a new goalkeeper throughout the January transfer window. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools have also had a number of goalkeepers on trial throughout the month as Lee has narrowed down his search to find competition for Killip.

Bilokapic featured in the Terriers’ FA Cup third round success over Burnley earlier this month and will join youngster Patrick Boyes in competing with Killip for the remainder of the season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

Ben Killip has earned the No1 shirt at Hartlepool United this season. Picture by FRANK REID

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.