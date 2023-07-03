The club revealed its new Errea home strip for the upcoming season last week before its release at the weekend with the strip proving to be a hit over the first weekend of sales.

On sale as of Saturday, July 1, the club stated: “Unbelievable. We have had record first day sales and already beaten last season’s kit launch opening day by a country mile. Thank you to everyone who has already purchased.”

The kit features the traditional blue and white stripes with a solid blue segment finish in the upper third of the shirt around the shoulders and chest.

Hartlepool United had launched their 2023-24 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK

Pools will play their home fixtures in blue shorts and white socks next season.

As well as a successful home kit launch, Hartlepool have confirmed they have sold 2,000 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign during the club’s ‘early bird’ season ticket offer which ended on Friday, June 30.