Hartlepool United launch new home kit with record sales as club hit season ticket milestone
The club revealed its new Errea home strip for the upcoming season last week before its release at the weekend with the strip proving to be a hit over the first weekend of sales.
On sale as of Saturday, July 1, the club stated: “Unbelievable. We have had record first day sales and already beaten last season’s kit launch opening day by a country mile. Thank you to everyone who has already purchased.”
The kit features the traditional blue and white stripes with a solid blue segment finish in the upper third of the shirt around the shoulders and chest.
Pools will play their home fixtures in blue shorts and white socks next season.
As well as a successful home kit launch, Hartlepool have confirmed they have sold 2,000 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign during the club’s ‘early bird’ season ticket offer which ended on Friday, June 30.