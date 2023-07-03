News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hartlepool United launch new home kit with record sales as club hit season ticket milestone

Hartlepool United enjoyed record sales on the launch day of their brand new 2023-24 home kit.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

The club revealed its new Errea home strip for the upcoming season last week before its release at the weekend with the strip proving to be a hit over the first weekend of sales.

On sale as of Saturday, July 1, the club stated: “Unbelievable. We have had record first day sales and already beaten last season’s kit launch opening day by a country mile. Thank you to everyone who has already purchased.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The kit features the traditional blue and white stripes with a solid blue segment finish in the upper third of the shirt around the shoulders and chest.

Hartlepool United had launched their 2023-24 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UKHartlepool United had launched their 2023-24 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK
Hartlepool United had launched their 2023-24 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK
Most Popular
Read More
Savannah Marshall claims undisputed super middleweight title

Pools will play their home fixtures in blue shorts and white socks next season.

As well as a successful home kit launch, Hartlepool have confirmed they have sold 2,000 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign during the club’s ‘early bird’ season ticket offer which ended on Friday, June 30.

Hartlepool United enjoyed record opening day sales of their 2023-34 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UKHartlepool United enjoyed record opening day sales of their 2023-34 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK
Hartlepool United enjoyed record opening day sales of their 2023-34 home kit. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club/ Emmerson UK