Hartlepool United learn key dates as EFL announce plans for 2022/23 season
Hartlepool United will learn who they will kick-off their second successive season back in the Football League against on June 23 after the EFL announced its key dates for the new campaign.
Graeme Lee’s side mathematically secured their League Two status with their draw against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend and they won’t have to wait too long to find out who they will start next season against.
Fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign will be released on Thursday, June 23 with the opening game of the season taking place on the weekend of July 30.
Where Premier League and Championship clubs will see their season put on hold in November for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, League Two will continue as normal.
Despite enjoying much success in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy this season, Pools will be looking to improve on their performance in the League Cup with the first round to be held on August 10 while the EFL Trophy will begin on August 31.
Should Pools go one better in the competition next season the final is to be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
The regular season across the EFL will end on the weekend of May 6, 2023 while the League Two play-off final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
For an extensive look at the key dates for the 2022/23 Football League season you can find all the details at the EFL website HERE.