Hartlepool United legend Antony Sweeney says he will leave Pools with some "incredible memories" after more than two decades of service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sweeney, who had been working as assistant head coach, has spent more than two decades at Pools, playing for the club for 13 years before returning as part of the coaching staff in 2016, fulfilling various roles since then.
Now 40, the attacking-midfielder made his debut as a teenager in 2001 and went on to make 444 appearances, scoring 52 goals, winning promotion from League Two and starting in the League One play-off final.
Renowned for his commitment, his runs from midfield and his eye for a goal, Sweeney rose to become the club's third highest appearance maker and a hero on the terraces, finishing his career with short stints at Carlisle and Gateshead.
He took on his first coaching role in 2016, working with the Pools under-16s while still registered as a player at Gateshead.
Sweeney, who holds a UEFA A Licence qualification, spent three years coaching the academy before stepping up to join the first team staff under Craig Hignett in 2019.
He was first team coach, working closely with Dave Challinor, when Pools won promotion back to the Football League in 2021 and has had four separate spells as either caretaker or interim manager.
After the news broke last week, Sweeney said he had made some "incredible memories" during his long association with Pools.
"I would like to thank everyone at the club for the support they have given me over the years," he said.
"It has given me enormous pride and pleasure to represent Hartlepool United as both a player and as a coach, and I leave with some incredible memories on and off the pitch.
"I want to say a huge thank you to the fans, who have been superb with me from the beginning, and I hope that the coming years see them celebrating the success that their loyalty deserves.
"I wish everyone success for the future."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.