The similarities between Liddle and Featherstone are somewhat striking.

Both Liddle and Featherstone formed part of the fabric at Hartlepool during the club’s promotion winning campaign in 2021 and both enjoyed nine years, all in, at the Suit Direct Stadium – Liddle having rejoined the club for three years following a hugely successful six years from 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liddle, unfortunately, was one of the key names to leave the club last summer after a new deal could not be reached, with the 37-year-old now preparing for his second season with South Shields after helping the Mariners to promotion into the National League North.

Nicky Featherstone's Hartlepool United contract expired at the beginning of the month. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

For Featherstone, however, there remains a cloud of uncertainty.

The Hartlepool captain is out of contract and became a free agent earlier this month after, like Liddle, a new deal could not be agreed following the club’s relegation back to the National League.

It’s believed Featherstone, who surpassed Liddle’s 364 appearances for the club last season, has remained open to continuing into a tenth season with Hartlepool and yet still we wait for a fresh deal to be confirmed, or the 34-year-old’s farewell to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been in Featherstone’s situation 12 months ago, Liddle understands what the midfielder will be going through but admits it would be disappointing if this was the end of Featherstone’s time with Hartlepool.

Hartlepool United legend Gary Liddle believes Nicky Featherstone would be a massive miss if he leaves the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

"Feaths is a good mate of mine and I speak to him a lot,” Liddle told The Mail.

"He’d be going into his 10th year if he was to stay but you don’t quite know what’s going on in the background. I’m sure they’re still talking.

"I’ve played with Feaths and I know how important he is to that football club, not only in that promotion season but over that whole nine or 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve looked in from afar and know how much of an impact he’s had since he’s been at that football club, and certainly the impact he had when I was alongside him in those two-and-a-half years that I played with him – that team just wasn’t the same without him when he didn’t play.

"I’d be disappointed if he went, but I also understand if he wanted to move on as well. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens."

But whether or not Featherstone follows in Liddle’s footsteps and leaves the club, the former Pools captain acknowledged just how big a miss Featherstone would be if he does not return.

"He’d be a massive miss. He’s a massive part of the club, not only on the football field but he does a lot of work in and around that dressing room as well,” said Liddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a huge voice and in the two-and-a-half-years I was there he wasn’t afraid to point his finger and tell people when they were wrong.