Hartlepool United legend Antony Sweeney has left League One strugglers Crawley Town following the departure of manager Rob Elliot.

Sweeney, who made 444 appearances for Pools and won two promotions before spending almost a decade as part of the coaching staff, was appointed Crawley's first team coach in October, having previously spent four months working with Elliot at Gateshead.

Following Elliot's sacking after just five wins from 33 games, leaving the West Sussex side third from bottom in League One and 12 points adrift of safety, Sweeney was initially appointed as interim assistant head coach but has left following the return of Scott Lindsey.

The former Swindon boss led Crawley to an unlikely promotion from League Two last season despite beginning the campaign as favourites for relegation. He left to join MK Dons in September but was sacked at the beginning of this month with the club in 17th in League Two. He returns to the Broadfield Stadium on a deal until 2028, while Sweeney leaves after just six months.

Following Lindsey's return, outspoken Crawley chairman Preston Johnson told the club's official website he was "essential" to the club's long term vision.

"We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town," he said.

"We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the club and the game. We're striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community.

"Our lead investors are committed to a long term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that."