Michael Nelson in action for a Hartlepool United legends side. Picture by FRANK REID

Sweeney has led Pools to victory in all three of his matches in caretaker charge. The run has seen Pools rise to within touching distance of the play-off places as well as claiming a spot in the FA Cup first round proper.

But Nelson hasn’t ruled out a return to the club where he made over 300 appearances between 2003 and 2009 as he’s believed to be one of several who were interviewed for the manager’s position last week. The 39-year-old defender is currently contracted as a player-coach at National League North side Gateshead.

While not an essential quality, the club may lean towards candidates who have a pre-existing affinity with the club like Sweeney and Nelson.

A decision is expected to be made within the next fortnight.

Nelson rolled back the years earlier this month in a legends match for the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust.

And when discussing the Hartlepool manager’s job, Nelson said during the talk-in: “All I’d say is that the club need to give who comes in time and need to make their decision carefully.

“I’m sure they were hoping to make a quick decision but Sweens getting the results has calmed them down a little bit.