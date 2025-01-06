Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron has been impressed by the versatile Nathan Sheron this season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheron, who signed from National League rivals Oldham in the summer, is the only Pools player to have started all 28 games so far this term.

The 27-year-old has been one of his side's outstanding performers, becoming a firm fan favourite thanks to his tenacity, industry and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reliable as he is robust, Sheron has played a number of different positions this season, including his favoured central-midfield role, right-back and a brief stint in the heart of the Pools defence.

The versatile Nathan Sheron is the only Pools player to have started all 28 games so far this season.

Having come through the ranks as a defender at Fleetwood, then-manager Joey Barton moved him into midfield and Sheron hasn't looked back since.

He spent most of his two seasons at Oldham, where he was almost ever-present and made 91 appearances, in the engine room.

Since arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium, Sheron has been asked to fulfil a number of different roles and made six successive National League starts at right-back after Dan Dodds was sent off against Eastleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement win on New Year's Day against his former club Oldham was the first time Sheron has started a league game in midfield since the middle of November.

The tenacious, tough-tackling Sheron seems to have brought into the values of the town and club and has received lots of praise on the terraces thanks to his full-blooded performances.

And Pools legend Micky Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools and won two promotions, has been impressed with Sheron at both full-back and in midfield.

"He's been excellent, I thought he did a great job at right-back," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been critical of him at times, especially at the start of the season, because I still feel he needs to improve on the ball.

"But he does such a good job for the team wherever he plays, he's full of running and I love his commitment.

"I think there are times when he's in midfield where he could probably play a little bit more football and be a bit more composed, but what he does so well is his work out of possession.

"It's never easy to go and play in a different position but he's made it look simple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you watch him at right-back, it looks like he's played there all his life.

"He times things really well and he gets in good positions, he's got a good football brain and a great attitude.

"I've given him man-of-the-match on commentary a couple of times and he's been outstanding.

"He seems the type of character who would play anywhere to help the team, that's exactly what you want."