Hartlepool United legend Nicky Featherstone has returned to the club on an initial short-term basis.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Midfielder Featherstone, who made 380 appearances for the club until his release at the end of last season, has signed a one-month contract and is available for Wednesday’s Vanarama National League trip to Boreham Wood.

He told the club’s website: “I'm absolutely buzzing to be back at the club.

"I jumped at the opportunity. It's easy to settle in with the squad - it's like I've never been away.

Nicky Featherstone has returned to Hartlepool United on an initial short-term deal.
"I've been keeping myself fit over the last few months and I can't wait to get straight into action on Wednesday night."

The 35-year-old stalwart’s return will offer Pools vital experience following a spate of injuries over the last month.

Manager John Askey, who praised Featherstone following the player’s summer departure, added: “We needed someone who could play in that midfield position.

"We spoke to Nicky and I think he's still got a lot more left in him. Hopefully it's a boost to everyone that he's back - he'll bolster our squad."

