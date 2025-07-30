Hartlepool United legend Ronnie Moore diagnosed with blood cancer

The legendary Moore, who masterminded the club's 'great escape' from relegation in the 2014/15 season, has been diagnosed with blood cancer that has been described as "treatable but not curable". Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United legend Ronnie Moore has been diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Rob Staton, a senior sports journalist at BBC Sheffield, took to X to reveal the news on behalf of Moore, who enjoys legendary status at a number of clubs.

The inimitable Moore wrote himself into Hartlepool United's folklore when he masterminded the club's 'great escape' from relegation in the 2014/15 season. Having left Tranmere in controversial circumstances in April 2014, Moore was appointed Pools boss in December with the club rooted to the bottom of League Two, six points adrift of safety and with a goal difference of -24. At the time, Pools looked almost down and out but Moore's unique managerial style, grit, determination, experience and impressive recruitment helped his new side claw their way back into contention. A run of four wins in a row saw Pools climb out of the relegation zone before a 2-1 win over Exeter on the penultimate weekend of the season clinched survival; ironically, Moore's former side Tranmere were relegated in their place. Although Moore was sacked in February 2016 with Pools just four points above the relegation zone, he is remembered as one of the club's greatest ever managers.

Having been linked with a return to the Pools dugout in January 2024, Moore was instead appointed as the club's chief scout in April. Despite his recent diagnosis, the Hartlepool Mail understands Moore is set to continue in his role ahead of the new season.

Despite beginning his playing career as a defender, Moore was transformed into a striker by legendary Tranmere manager John King and would go on to make more than 300 appearances at Prenton Park. Moore scored 52 goals in 152 games for Rotherham and is widely regarded as one of the club's finest ever players, helping the Millers win promotion to the Second Division in 1981. As a manager, he returned to both Tranmere and Rotherham and had spells at Southport, Oldham Athletic and Eastleigh. His unique sense of humour, no-nonsense approach and unrelenting passion for the game has made him a fan favourite wherever he's been. Moore has taken charge of almost 1,000 games in the Football League.

Now 72, Moore has been described as "currently feeling well and regularly walking" following his diagnosis. Myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow, is described as "treatable but not curable" and will need to be carefully managed. Moore is now set to "receive treatment for the next few months and will wait for a stem cell transplant in the near future". As well as continuing his role with Pools, he is expected to remain a part of BBC Sheffield's commentary team, where he will work on Rotherham United matches as an expert summariser.

