Humphreys remains in Hartlepool folklore as the club’s record appearance-maker with over 540 appearances to his name across a 12-year spell with the club between 2001-2013.

The midfielder would enjoy spells with Chesterfield, Port Vale, Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday, among others, in his career.

But it is Sheffield United supporting dad, John, who he is keen to honour by raising money for the St Luke’s hospice in Sheffield for the amazing support they offered to Humphreys and his family whilst his dad was in care, and to ensure that other families receive the same levels of support.

Humphreys will be joined by friends James Goddard, David Palmer and Wayne Morton as they embark on a five-day, 500-mile cycle challenge, climbing approximately 23,000 feet, later this month that will see them visit the stadiums in which John saw his beloved Blades win promotion in 1982, 1989 and 1990.

"At St Luke’s, the people there, how they looked after my dad, how they looked after my family, my mum, my sister and myself in the five days that we were there with dad, we could never pay them back enough,” said Humphreys.

"Whilst sitting with dad in his final days I wanted to think of a way to raise money and awareness for this brilliant charity.

"The staff are absolutely amazing. The whole place is phenomenal and it’s a charity that needs supporting.

Hartlepool United club legend Ritchie Humphreys is embarking on a five-day, 500-mile, bike ride to raise money and awareness for St Luke's hospice in Sheffield . (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"We’re doing this in memory of my dad, John, but we’re trying to raise money for St Luke’s, this incredible hospice in Sheffield, and we’d appreciate all the help we could get.”

The ride will begin on Friday, June 23, starting at Bramall Lane and heading to St Luke’s.

Humphreys and co will then head to Wolverhampton and Leicester before turning back for Sheffield and heading north to Darlington, with a visit to Hartlepool expected on Monday, June 26 before heading back to Sheffield.

