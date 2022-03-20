Hartlepool United legend Tommy Miller delivers verdict on Graeme Lee's start at HUFC

Miller - who made over 130 appearances over two spells with Pools - was in the stands at the Suits Direct Stadium recently as his former club narrowly missed out on a place in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

Their run to the last four of the competition continued their fine form in cup competitions after Lee guided Pools to the fourth round of the FA Cup before their run was ended by a brave defeat at Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Following the semi-final exit, Pools have since drawn with Leyton Orient and been beaten by Bradford City.

Former Hartlepool United star Tommy Miller.

He told The Mail: “They were excellent, outstanding, just fantastic, even in defeat last Wednesday night.

“The place was bouncing, they were so close to getting to Wembley, but penalties is a lottery.

“Spike has gone in, there were eyebrows raised when he was appointed, but if you don’t get an opportunity, how do you get the experience.

“He’s a good friend, he’s done an excellent job and he’s picked up the baton and ran with it.

“Twelve months ago, if you’d offered them a chance to be where they are, with two good cup runs behind them, you would have your hands snapped off.

“Staying up was the aim, they’ve more than done that and you never know they might get into the play-offs.”

Miller’s own managerial career is currently on hold after he left National League North club Spennymoor Town back in December.

The 43-year-old remains keen to return to the dugout and has received offers since his departure from the Moors.

However, he stressed he will remain patient as he waits for the right job to tempt him.

“I’ve had some offers from people saying to come in with them, but it’s tough.

“You’re effectively waiting for someone to be sacked and I’ve been on the other side of that.

“I was tempted by some offers, but it was all ifs, buts and maybes and there were opportunities higher up the leagues.

“We will see what happens, the season is drawing to a close, so we will see what comes up between now and the summer.”

