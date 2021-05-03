Hartlepool United line-up to face Bromley verdict – surprisingly few changes made by Dave Challinor as Pools look to continue unbeaten run

After beating Chesterfield 3-1 less than 48-hours earlier on Saturday evening, Pools boss Dave Challinor hinted that he would be making some changes to his starting line-up against The Ravens.

And that he did as captain Ryan Donaldson returned for only his second start of 2021 and Fleetwood Town loanee Harvey Saunders made his full debut after coming off the bench on Saturday.

Lewis Cass dropped out with a knee injury and Rhys Oates dropped to the bench despite scoring against The Spireites.

Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 9th February 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Luke Molyneux also made a return to the bench as Pools’ side wasn’t altered quite as significantly as expected given the short turnaround.

The two changes weren’t overly surprising given both Cass and Oates were taken off during Saturday’s win at Victoria Park.

Saunders is almost a like for like replacement up front for Oates but Donaldson for Cass initially hints at a formation change. However, it looks likely that Jamie Sterry will slot in as a right centre-back with Donaldson going to right-back.

If not, we could see a more traditional 4-4-2 with Donaldson and Holohan on the right and left of Shelton and Featherstone in the middle respectively. But given Pools are 16 games unbeaten playing with a 3-5-2, you’d understand Challinor’s reluctance to tinker too much as his side look to continue their National League promotion charge.

Pools XI: Ravas; Ferguson, Odusina, Liddle, Sterry, Donaldson; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Armstrong, Saunders

Pools subs: Francis-Angol, White, Molyneux, Oates, Elliott

