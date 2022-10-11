Although Hartlepool’s tally of goals has marginally increased over the last few games, with five in their last three, it remains an area of concern for Keith Curle’s side following their second half collapse against Carlisle United.

Josh Umerah is Pools’ current top scorer having scored six of their 11 goals in total in the league this season with only four players so far registering on the scoresheet.

Both Umerah and second top scorer Wes McDonald have made significant impacts from the bench for Curle’s side in recent weeks but the feeling is Pools still need more in the final third whether by others in the team contributing or by considering any free agent prospects.

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for experienced striker Theo Robinson. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And one of those free agents is the much-travelled Robinson, with reports elsewhere suggesting the 33-year-old was in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for the defeat to Carlisle ahead of potentially agreeing a deal with the club.

Robinson has a wealth of experience in the Football League having featured for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Derby County, Lincoln City and most recently with Bradford City last season.

Robinson, who enjoyed one of his more prolific spells with Colchester United in the 2019-20 season with 11 goals in 19 starts, has been without a club since leaving the Bantams at the end of last season.

The Jamaican international was close to a return to League Two ahead of the transfer deadline last month when training with Mansfield Town following the long-term injury sustained to ex-Pools striker Rhys Oates before a move failed to materialise.

But reports have now hinted that Robinson could be on the verge of agreeing a deal with Hartlepool with Curle still unsure of when Chris Maguire will be available for selection.

Should a move be finalised in time, Robinson could potentially be involved for Saturday’s important trip to fellow strugglers Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, Pools legend Gary Liddle was also in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for the defeat to Carlisle.

