Former Hartlepool United loan star Reyes Cleary has been offered a new contract by parent club West Bromwich Albion.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old enjoyed a blistering spell at the Prestige Group Stadium, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances despite being deployed in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

The youngster arrived in the North East in January following a frustrating stint at League Two Walsall, where he was limited to just a handful of substitute appearances. However, he hit the ground running at Pools and produced a string of spellbinding performances, establishing himself as one of the most exciting loan signings made by the club in recent memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleary is one of 10 academy graduates to have been offered new deals by the Baggies, who are still on the hunt for a manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

A number of high profile players are set to leave The Hawthorns this summer, with the likes of Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana and John Swift among 14 players released.