Hartlepool United loanee Reyes Cleary has backed parent club West Bromwich Albion to win the Championship play-offs, meaning the 20-year-old could become a Premier League player as early as next season.

For both Cleary, who agreed to extend his loan at Pools until the end of the campaign on Wednesday, and West Brom, who are fifth in the Championship, a lot will need to go right for that dream to be realised. The talented young winger, who has scored once in eight appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium, is out of contract in the West Midlands this summer but is determined to earn a new deal, while the Baggies will have to navigate the notoriously difficult Championship play-offs, providing they fend off strong competition to finish in the top seven.