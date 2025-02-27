Hartlepool United loanee Reyes Cleary is determined to do enough to earn a new deal at parent club West Bromwich Albion after extending his stay at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented 20-year-old has impressed since signing on loan for Pools last month, scoring once in eight games and catching the eye with his pace, power and skill. Cleary, who has operated both as a wing-back and in his favoured left-wing position in the North East, agreed to extend his spell until the end of the season on Wednesday.

Cleary endured a challenging stint at League Two leaders Walsall at the beginning of the campaign where he was limited to just seven appearances, only three of which came in the league, during a frustrating five-month spell. Since signing for Pools, the fleet-footed wideman has reminded West Brom of his considerable potential as he looks to earn a new contract in the Midlands. Cleary, who signed for the Baggies in 2021, has big ambitions but his current deal at The Hawthorns expires this summer. The young winger is hoping an impressive end to the season will help him secure a new contract with the Championship promotion-chasers.

"I'm out of contract this year," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old, who has scored once in eight games since signing on loan for Pools last month, is hoping to secure a new contract at West Brom after extending his stay in the North East until the end of the season. Picture by Frank Reid.

"This is the stepping stone for me. It didn't go how I wanted to at Walsall. I hope that playing every game here will help me get a new contract. I want to add to my stats and improve in the final third, but as long as I'm playing - and playing well - hopefully I can convince them that I deserve a new deal.

"I'm loving my time here at Hartlepool. The club has given me a platform to show what I can do, the fans have been great and the coaches have helped me a lot. I feel as though I've got that freedom here, it's been great so far and I'm hoping we can have a strong end to the season."