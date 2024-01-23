Hartlepool United lose 1-0 at home to National League bottom side Kidderminster Harriers

News you can trust since 1877
Incoming Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips will not be Kidd-ing himself about the size of the task facing him after his new team were humbled at home by bottom side Kidderminster Harriers.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 22:25 GMT
Watching from the stands as he completed a touchline ban, Phillips saw Pools create the better chances in the first half before losing to substitute Amari Morgan-Smith’s 67th minute glancing header.

Hartlepool talisman Anthony Mancini had earlier fired the ball narrowly wide before the French midfielder was denied by keeper Christian Dibble – son of former Pools goalie Andy Dibble – as he tried to turn in the rebound from Tom Crawford’s parried shot.

Jack Lambert’s long-range strike was comfortably gathered by Hartlepool goalkeeper Joel Dixon early in the second half before Morgan-Smith headed in Ashley Hemmings’ cross.

Lennie Lawrence's last game in temporary charge of Hartlepool United ended in defeat at home to Kidderminster Harriers.

Pools remain in 13th place in the National League and are still seven points from both the final play-off position and the relegation zone.

But 20 of the 24 clubs in the division have played less games than them.

Head coach Phillips will now take over from caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s 3pm home clash against York City.

Kidderminster, meanwhile, who are managed by former Pools defender Phil Brown, move above Oxford City into 23rd place.

