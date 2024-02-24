Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a game of chances for both sides, Pools fell two goals behind before launching a spirited comeback following Callum Cooke’s 75th minute strike.

Still missing midfield playmaker Anthony Mancini, Pools made three changes from the midweek victory over Altrincham with Manny Onariase, Kieran Wallace and Louis Stephenson replacing injured Luke Hendrie, suspended Tom Crawford and Brennan Dickenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Pools striker Joe Grey forced an early save from home keeper Nick Hayes, the hosts took a 20th minute lead when Tahvon Campbell scored from close range following a corner.

Callum Cooke's strike proved a mere consolation for Hartlepool United in their defeat at Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Grey then shot just wide after running clear before Hayes saved twice in quick succession from centre-back Luke Waterfall around the hour mark.

A home win seemed assured on 66 minutes when Campbell’s clever flick allowed Callum Maycock to double Solihull’s advantage.

But Midfielder Cooke lashed the ball home after it had pinged around the Solihull Moors penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was also close to an 89th minute equaliser with a header which was scrambled wide

Defeat leaves Pools in 10th place and still six points off the last play-off spot.

That could change on Tuesday when a host of National League teams play games in hand.

Pools return to the Suit Direct Stadium, where they have won their last three National League home games, next Saturday, March, when second-place Barnet are the visitors at 3pm.