Hartlepool United lose first National League game under Kevin Phillips despite Callum Cooke strike at Solihull Moors
In a game of chances for both sides, Pools fell two goals behind before launching a spirited comeback following Callum Cooke’s 75th minute strike.
Still missing midfield playmaker Anthony Mancini, Pools made three changes from the midweek victory over Altrincham with Manny Onariase, Kieran Wallace and Louis Stephenson replacing injured Luke Hendrie, suspended Tom Crawford and Brennan Dickenson.
After Pools striker Joe Grey forced an early save from home keeper Nick Hayes, the hosts took a 20th minute lead when Tahvon Campbell scored from close range following a corner.
Grey then shot just wide after running clear before Hayes saved twice in quick succession from centre-back Luke Waterfall around the hour mark.
A home win seemed assured on 66 minutes when Campbell’s clever flick allowed Callum Maycock to double Solihull’s advantage.
But Midfielder Cooke lashed the ball home after it had pinged around the Solihull Moors penalty area.
Top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was also close to an 89th minute equaliser with a header which was scrambled wide
Defeat leaves Pools in 10th place and still six points off the last play-off spot.
That could change on Tuesday when a host of National League teams play games in hand.
Pools return to the Suit Direct Stadium, where they have won their last three National League home games, next Saturday, March, when second-place Barnet are the visitors at 3pm.