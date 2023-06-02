News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Hartlepool United lose third goalkeeper as ex-Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley stopper departs

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren has left Hartlepool United after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

Letheren became Hartlepool’s first signing last summer when joining as a player-coach from Morecambe under former manager Paul Hartley.

The Welshman made just one competitive appearance for the club which came in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, the former Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle stopper took on more of a goalkeeper coaching role with the club in assisting the development of Ben Killip, Jakub Stolarczyk and youngster Patrick Boyes.

Kyle Letheren has left Hartlepool United after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Kyle Letheren has left Hartlepool United after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Kyle Letheren has left Hartlepool United after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

But Letheren has now followed both Killip and Stolarczyk out of the club, with Boyes still to agree a new deal this summer.

"We’d like to thank Kyle for all of his hard work during his time with the club,” said manager John Askey.

"He worked really well with Ben, Jakub and Pat and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Read More
Pools confirm pre-season schedule
Kyle Letheren made just one competitive appearance for Hartlepool United in the 2022-23 season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Kyle Letheren made just one competitive appearance for Hartlepool United in the 2022-23 season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Kyle Letheren made just one competitive appearance for Hartlepool United in the 2022-23 season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letheren had also received praise from former Pools No.1 Killip earlier in the campaign before the 27-year-old lost his place to Leicester City’s Stolarczyk after he arrived on loan in January.

“I think Kyle has been fantastic for me. He works really hard with me. He’s honest with me. He tells me what I’m doing well and tells me what we can improve on,” Killip said earlier in the season.

"We’ve got a fantastic relationship between me, Kyle and Pat and I think we all complement each other very well. Pat has come on hugely under the guidance of Kyle.”

Related topics:Kyle LetherenBarnsleyPaul Hartley