Letheren became Hartlepool’s first signing last summer when joining as a player-coach from Morecambe under former manager Paul Hartley.

The Welshman made just one competitive appearance for the club which came in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Instead, the former Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle stopper took on more of a goalkeeper coaching role with the club in assisting the development of Ben Killip, Jakub Stolarczyk and youngster Patrick Boyes.

Kyle Letheren has left Hartlepool United after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Letheren has now followed both Killip and Stolarczyk out of the club, with Boyes still to agree a new deal this summer.

"We’d like to thank Kyle for all of his hard work during his time with the club,” said manager John Askey.

"He worked really well with Ben, Jakub and Pat and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kyle Letheren made just one competitive appearance for Hartlepool United in the 2022-23 season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Letheren had also received praise from former Pools No.1 Killip earlier in the campaign before the 27-year-old lost his place to Leicester City’s Stolarczyk after he arrived on loan in January.

“I think Kyle has been fantastic for me. He works really hard with me. He’s honest with me. He tells me what I’m doing well and tells me what we can improve on,” Killip said earlier in the season.