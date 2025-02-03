Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that he is taking a step back from his role as manager, with head coach Anthony Limbrick taking charge.

It was widely expected that Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh powerhouse The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, would take over from Lawrence at some stage.

Lawrence confirmed he has decided that now is the right time for Limbrick, who has impressed in his role as head coach, to take the reins.

"I've recommended to the board, to the club, to the owner, that we should flip it, me and Anthony," Lawrence, who will continue as an assistant, told the club website.

"In other words, after three months doing it, we've decided I should step back as number two and Anthony should step forward as head coach.

"That was decided last week on my recommendation. Whether we'd won 4-0 on Saturday or lost 4-0, it would still be the same.

"The other staff will stay as they are and continue to work well I'm sure. I'll step back to number two and be there to give Anthony the support he needs to make a success of it.

"If you look back to the very first programme notes that I wrote three months ago, I said this was going to happen. It’s no great surprise.

"You never quite know when the timing’s right. It’s a clear week this week, so this is a good time to do it in that respect. Anthony’s got time to get his ideas over, and we’ve got time to adjust as a staff. I felt it was the best time."