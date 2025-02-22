Hartlepool United make five changes for long trip to relegation-threatened Aldershot
Tom Parkes returns to the heart of defence after missing the last two matches following a knee injury while Nathan Sheron, expected to line up at right-back, is restored to the side after serving a two-game suspension.
Jack Robinson, who signed from Carlisle earlier this month, is handed his first start while Gary Madine, who has scored seven goals in his last 12 games, leads the line. Luke Charman returns having featured from the bench in midweek.
David Ferguson, Sam Folarin, Louis Stephenson, Greg Sloggett and Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored four goals in his last three games against the Shots, all drop out.
Pools, who have lined up in a 3-5-2 formation in the first four games of Limbrick's tenure, are expected to revert back to a back four in Hampshire. The visitors are without a win in their last three, while a run of just one win in 11 games has seen Aldershot slide into the National League relegation zone.
Pools: (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Robinson; Miley, Hunter; Charman, Campbell, Cleary; Madine.
Subs: Foster, Sass-Davies, Ferguson, Featherstone, Folarin, Grey, Dieseruvwe.
