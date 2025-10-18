Hartlepool United make five changes for long trip to Sutton as attacker handed first start in eight months

Hartlepool United have made five changes ahead of Saturday's long trip to National League strugglers Sutton.

Attacker Adam Campbell, who has made just three substitute appearances so far this season, is handed a first competitive start since March 8 as Pools look to bounce back following Tuesday's humbling FA Cup exit at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity. Vadaine Oliver, who has scored two goals in his last three National League appearances, is restored to the side up front while Jermaine Francis, who drew plaudits after racing home from international duty with Grenada two days earlier than planned following the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson, starts out wide. Cameron John, who has missed the last three games having been declared ineligible to play against his parent club York or in the FA Cup, makes a welcome return to the Pools defence while midfielder Nathan Ferguson starts for the first time since signing for the club last month.