Hartlepool United make five changes for trip to play-off chasing Eastleigh
Dan Dodds returns to the starting XI for the first time in almost a month while Reyes Cleary, a surprise omission in midweek, is also recalled.
Jamie Miley is handed his fourth Pools start and is expected to partner Nathan Sheron, who has been deployed at full-back in recent weeks, in central-midfield.
Adam Campbell returns to the side along with Mani Dieseruvwe, who starts for the first time in four matches.
Jack Hunter, Nicky Featherstone, Sam Folarin and Luke Charman have all been dropped to the bench, while veteran frontman Gary Madine misses out altogether.
Luke Waterfall, who missed Tuesday night's defeat at AFC Fylde with a minor injury, is back among the substitutes.
