Hartlepool United make four changes for FA Cup replay against Gainsborough Trinity as teenage attacker makes first start

Teenage attacker Kian Foreman, who celebrated his 18th birthday and signed his first professional contract at the weekend, has been handed his first Pools start ahead of Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have made four changes for Tuesday night's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

Pools, who left it late to rescue a replay against their Northern Premier League Premier Division opposition at the weekend, have had a dramatic few days following the surprising decision to sack manager Simon Grayson after just 14 games in charge. While Pools search for their fifth manager in the space of a year, Nicky Featherstone, with assistance from Elliot Dickman, who only joined the club's coaching staff last week, as well as Adam Smith, is set to lead the team for an interim period.

And Featherstone has shuffled the pack as a Pools side who have won just one of their last 11 matches look to avoid another embarrassing upset and book their place in the first round proper for the first time in three years, with League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley lying in wait for the winner's of Tuesday's clash. Jack Hunter and Brad Walker, both midfielders by trade, look set to line up together at centre-half, with neither Tom Parkes, who hobbled off 31 minutes into Saturday's game, nor Maxim Kouogun in the squad. Hunter, who did operate at the back at times under Anthony Limbrick last season, is set to start his first game since the end of August, when he was substituted at half time during a 1-1 draw with Southend. Hunter and Walker are set to be flanked by Jay Benn and Besart Topallaj, with Millwall loanee George Evans continuing in goal.

It's set to be a momentous night for teenage attacker Kian Foreman, who is handed his first start having made an impact from the bench on Saturday. The diminutive forward, who grew up in Hartlepool and came through the club's academy, made his debut in December's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth before featuring from the bench in the penultimate National League game of last season against Rochdale. Having turned 18, signed his first professional contract and made his first appearance of the season over the weekend, Foreman is now in line to make his first start for his hometown club. The youngster is expected to be part of a front three in support of experienced striker Danny Johnson, who is looking to end a miserable run of 15 games without a goal. Foreman is set to be joined by Luke Charman, one of the better performers of late, and Matty Daly, who was not involved on Saturday, as Pools look to offer more threat in attack. Behind them, Nathan Sheron, who will wear the armband in the absence of the injured Parkes, continues alongside Jamie Miley, who signed a contract extension until at least 2027 at the weekend, in midfield.

There's a welcome return to the Pools bench for striker Alex Reid, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. He's joined by goalkeeper Adam Smith, Jermaine Francis, back from international duty with Grenada, Vadaine Oliver, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez and Adam Campbell, who has made just two substitute appearances so far this season and hasn't featured at all since late August.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Walker, Hunter, Topallaj; Sheron (c), Miley; Charman, Daly, Foreman; Johnson