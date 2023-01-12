In recent weeks Pools had been relying on the assistance of long-serving Newcastle United man Derek Wright on a short-term basis.

Wright has spent the majority of his career with the Magpies before announcing his retirement from the position in the summer.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, had been without a physio after Michael Harding left the club to seek opportunities elsewhere following the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors.

Hartlepool United have appointed a new first team physio with Carl Bell joining the club.

Harding joined the club in the summer following Stephen Hayward’s exit towards the end of last season. Hayward had joined under previous manager Dave Challinor.

Now a new appointment has been made.

A Pools statement read: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Carl Bell who joins the club as first-team physiotherapist.

“Carl's background is as a senior physiotherapist with 15+ years of working within high performance teams such as Newcastle United, Royal Marines, British Army, and the Mountain Rescue.

“Carl also had a youth footballing career with Newcastle as a goalkeeper.”

Pools boss Keith Curle added: “Carl comes into the club from Derek's recommendation. From the first few conversations you can already see the experience and knowledge he has got.

“He has a sporting background and will now get to know each player and their needs. We're delighted to have Carl onboard.”