Hartlepool United make one change for final day visit of Forest Green Rovers

Jack Hunter replaces Luke Charman in the only change for the final day visit of Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have made one change for Monday's season-ending visit of Forest Green Rovers.

Jack Hunter, who came on at half time during a humbling 5-1 defeat at Rochdale last time out, is restored to the side and is expected to start on the right of a defensive three.

He replaces Luke Charman, who drops to the bench, while Louis Stephenson returns to a more familiar right-wing-back role.

Centre-backs Billy Sass-Davies and Luke Waterfall both remain sidelined, along with the luckless Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini, who has played just three times this year.

Teenagers Campbell Darcy and Joe Aungiers are both named among the substitutes, although there is no place for young attacker Kian Foreman, who made his league debut last time out.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Featherstone, Cleary; Grey, Dieseruvwe