Keith Curle’s side had to settle for a replay after an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Armco Arena 10 days ago.

And Hartlepool’s interim boss has signalled his intentions once again by fielding a strong line-up to face the National League side.

Wes McDonald returns to the starting XI after dropping to the bench for Saturday’s League Two defeat at Stevenage in what is the only change for Curle’s side.

Wes McDonald starts for Hartlepool United in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

McDonald replaces Theo Robinson in a front three for Pools alongside Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton – who scored his first Hartlepool goal in the initial tie with Solihull, as David Ferguson continues at centre-back with Alex Lacey and Rollin Menayese still injured.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Solihull Moors:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Ferguson, Paterson, Featherstone (C), Sylla, Cooke, McDonald, Hamilton, Umerah