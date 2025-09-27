Hartlepool United make one change for Tamworth clash as striker misses out

Hartlepool United have made one change for this afternoon's visit of Tamworth.

Pools, who are looking to build on Tuesday night's much-needed win over rivals Gateshead, look set to line up with a flat back four for the third game in a row. Simon Grayson's side will have to do without Alex Reid, however, with the frontman absent from the squad. Reid is replaced by the experienced Danny Johnson, who has endured a challenging start to life at Victoria Park and is without a goal in his first 11 Pools appearances. Johnson will be supported by Matty Daly, Jermaine Francis and Luke Charman, with skipper Nathan Sheron partnering Brad Walker in midfield. Walker's continued inclusion means there's no room in the XI for well-regarded midfielder Jamie Miley, who has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Grayson has named the same back four that kept a remarkable seventh clean sheet in 11 games in midweek, with match-winner Besart Topallaj and Jay Benn lining up either side of in-form Cameron John and Maxim Kouogun. Hull loanee Harvey Cartwright, who has only conceded one goal at Victoria Park all season, continues in-between the sticks.