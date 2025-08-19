Hartlepool United make one change for trip to Altrincham

Maxim Kouogun, who has featured from the bench in the opening two matches of the new campaign, replaces skipper Tom Parkes for Tuesday's trip to Altrincham. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have made one change for this evening's trip to Altrincham.

Maxim Kouogun, who has featured from the bench in the opening two matches of the new campaign, replaces skipper Tom Parkes. The 33-year-old, who was appointed captain over the summer following the departure of Luke Waterfall, endured something of a stop, start pre-season and conceded a penalty in the second half of Saturday's win over Braintree. Nathan Sheron, who scored his only Pools goal in this fixture last season, wears the armband.

Harvey Cartwright, who saved John Akinde's spot-kick to preserve a second successive clean sheet at the weekend, lines up in front of a back three of Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John, while Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj start as wing-backs. Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley continue in midfield, with Jermaine Francis, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against his former side on Saturday, ahead of them. Alex Reid, who opened his Pools account at the weekend, leads the line alongside Danny Johnson, still searching for his first goal for his new side. Manager Simon Grayson names an attacking bench, which includes Tom Parkes, Adam Smith, Brad Walker, Jack Hunter, Adam Campbell, Matty Daly and Luke Charman.

Altrincham, who have won one and drawn one of their opening two matches, make four changes from Saturday's narrow defeat to Rochdale, with Charlie Kirk and Sam Barnes making their full debuts. There is a familiar face in the Robins engine room, with Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances at Victoria Park, lining up in midfield. There is no place in the squad for former Pools man Billy Sass-Davies; the centre-half, who impressed in the second half of last term, picked up an injury in pre-season.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn, Sheron (c), Miley, Topalloj; Francis; Reid, Johnson