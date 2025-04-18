Hartlepool United make one change for trip to Oldham as Pools bid to make winning start to Easter weekend

Luke Charman is set to make his first start since March 4, replacing the suspended Louis Stephenson at right-wing-back. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have made one change for the trip to promotion-chasing Oldham Athletic Good Friday.

Hartlepool United news:

Luke Charman replaces the suspended Louis Stephenson, who was sent off for the first time in his career against relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge last week. The 27-year-old, who is expected to line up at right-wing-back, is set to make his first since March 4. Dan Dodds, the natural replacement for Stephenson, is still not fit enough to feature despite returning to training following a hamstring injury.

Nathan Sheron, who spent two seasons at Boundary Park and made 91 appearances, returns to his former side for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

Youngsters Campbell Darcy and Kian Foreman have both been named among the substitutes. Teenage attacker Foreman could be in line for his league debut if he is introduced as Pools look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Charman, Miley, Sheron, Cleary; Grey; Dieseruwe, Madine.