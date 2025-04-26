Hartlepool United make one change for trip to play-off chasing Rochdale
Hartlepool United have made one change for this afternoon's trip to play-off chasing Rochdale.
Tom Parkes, who missed Easter Monday's impressive win over Gateshead, returns to the heart of the defence, replacing the injured Billy Sass-Davies.
Pools fans are set to descend on Spotland dressed in flat caps as part of the club's annual fancy dress tradition. Dale, meanwhile, know that a point will secure themselves a place in the play-offs.
Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Stephenson, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Charman, Miley, Sheron, Featherstone, Cleary; Grey, Dieseruvwe.
