Hartlepool United make one change for trip to play-off chasing Rochdale

By Robbie Stelling
Published 26th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Experienced defender Tom Parkes returns to the side in the one Pools change, replacing the stricken Billy Sass-Davies. Picture by Frank Reid.Experienced defender Tom Parkes returns to the side in the one Pools change, replacing the stricken Billy Sass-Davies. Picture by Frank Reid.
Hartlepool United have made one change for this afternoon's trip to play-off chasing Rochdale.

Tom Parkes, who missed Easter Monday's impressive win over Gateshead, returns to the heart of the defence, replacing the injured Billy Sass-Davies.

Pools fans are set to descend on Spotland dressed in flat caps as part of the club's annual fancy dress tradition. Dale, meanwhile, know that a point will secure themselves a place in the play-offs.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Stephenson, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Charman, Miley, Sheron, Featherstone, Cleary; Grey, Dieseruvwe.

