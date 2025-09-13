Hartlepool United make one change for visit of Brackley Town

Jermaine Francis, who missed last weekend's defeat at league leaders Forest Green Rovers with a knee issue, returns to the Pools side ahead of Jamie Miley. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have made one change for this afternoon's visit of Brackley Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermaine Francis, who missed last Saturday's defeat at Forest Green Rovers with a knee issue, returns to the side. Francis, one of the outstanding performers so far this season, replaces Jamie Miley as Pools look to end a frustrating run of four games without a win.

That means Pools look set to field an attacking lineup, with Alex Reid, Luke Charman, who spoke of his determination to avenge last year's humbling FA Cup defeat at the hands of the Saints when he sat down with the press in the week, Matty Daly and Francis all named in the XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive Harvey Cartwright, who has kept five clean sheets in his first eight Pools appearances, continues in goal behind a back line of Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John. Jay Benn, who got through more than an hour on his return to the side last week after recovering from a hamstring injury, lines up on the right, while Besart Topalloj continues on the left-hand side. Matty Daly looks set to partner Nathan Sheron, who skippers the side in the absence of Tom Parkes, in midfield, with Jermaine Francis starting in-behind Luke Charman and Alex Reid. New signings Vadaine Oliver and Nathan Ferguson start on the bench.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn, Sheron (c), Daly, Topalloj; Francis; Reid, Charman