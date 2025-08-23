Hartlepool United make one change for visit of slow-starters Woking

Matty Daly, who impressed from the bench against Altrincham in midweek, has been handed his first Pools start since re-signing for the club in the summer. He replaces the stricken Jay Benn, who misses out with a hamstring injury. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have made one change ahead of Saturday's visit of Woking.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Daly comes into the side for his first start since re-signing for the club in the summer, replacing the stricken Jay Benn, who misses out after pulling up with a hamstring injury 19 minutes into Tuesday's win over Altrincham. Jermaine Francis, who filled in at right-wing-back in midweek, is expected to drop back into defence, allowing Daly to take up his favoured role in-behind the strikers.

Maxim Kouogun, who impressed on his first start in Greater Manchester, keeps his place ahead of skipper Tom Parkes. Kouogun will be flanked by Reiss McNally, who scored his first Pools goal on Tuesday evening, and Cameron John, who produced a man-of-the-match performance at Moss Lane. Harvey Cartwright, who has hardly put a foot wrong since signing on loan from Hull on the eve of the new campaign, retains his place in-between the sticks as he bids to keep a fourth successive clean sheet against a Woking side who have lost all of their opening three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Miley, who was named in the National League team of the week after producing an exquisite defence-splitting pass for Alex Reid's opening goal on Tuesday, continues alongside Nathan Sheron in midfield. Sheron, who was appointed vice-captain in the summer, continues to wear the armband in the absence of Parkes. Besart Topalloj, who has enjoyed a really strong start to life in the North East, lines up at left-wing-back. Alex Reid, who has scored two goals in his last two games, leads the line alongside Danny Johnson, still searching for his first Pools goal.

Manager Simon Grayson has named a more attack-minded bench as he looks to continue his unbeaten start as Pools boss. Sam Folarin, who was left out of the squad for all of the opening three matches, features among the substitutes for the first time this season.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Francis, Sheron (c), Miley, Topalloj; Daly; Reid, Johnson