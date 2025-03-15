Hartlepool United make one change for visit of Solihull Moors
Having made five changes and switched to a three at the back ahead of last weekend's long trip to Eastleigh, Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick has stuck with largely the same team that produced a much-improved performance on the south coast.
The one change is on the right side of defence where Louis Stephenson replaces Dan Dodds, who trudged off eight minutes into his first start in almost a month last Saturday and is expected to be out for "a few weeks" with a hamstring injury.
Skipper Luke Waterfall is missing as he continues to struggle with a back problem, while Jack Hunter has also been ruled out.
Pools have been handed a boost with the return of popular midfielder Anthony Mancini, who features in the squad for the first time since New Year’s Day.
Pools: (3-5-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Campbell, Cleary; Grey, Dieseruvwe.